** Crompton Greaves Ltd jumps 6.2 pct and Tree House Education and Accessories gains 3.8 pct

** RBI says foreign investors can now invest up to 100 pct in Crompton Greaves

** Foreign institutions' investment in the company was earlier restricted to up to 24 pct

** FIIs can now invest up to 49 pct in Tree House Education, the central bank adds ($1 = 63.5150 Indian rupees) (Reuters Mesaaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)