BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
** USD/INR seen opening weaker versus its Thursday's close of 63.11/12
** Asian markets rise after Wall Street boasts of its biggest two-day advance since late 2011
** Traders expect the pair to open around 63.05 levels and move in a 62.80 to 63.50 range during the day
** Fed's statement that it was in no rush to start hiking rates continued to aid global financial markets
** The pair seen trading at 63.03/05 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade
** Asian currencies trading mixed versus dollar
** Nifty futures traded in Singapore up 0.9 pct
** Fund flows will remain crucial for intra-day direction (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
