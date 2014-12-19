** USD/INR seen opening weaker versus its Thursday's close of 63.11/12

** Asian markets rise after Wall Street boasts of its biggest two-day advance since late 2011

** Traders expect the pair to open around 63.05 levels and move in a 62.80 to 63.50 range during the day

** Fed's statement that it was in no rush to start hiking rates continued to aid global financial markets

** The pair seen trading at 63.03/05 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade

** Asian currencies trading mixed versus dollar

** Nifty futures traded in Singapore up 0.9 pct

** Fund flows will remain crucial for intra-day direction