BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen dropping versus Thursday's 7.93 pct close
** Global crude oil prices slump yet again, raising concerns over financial crisis.
** Gains in rupee seen aiding sentiment for debt
** 10-year yield seen in a 7.85 to 7.98 pct range (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M