BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
** USD/INR trading at 63.05/06 versus its Thursday's close of 63.11/12
** Traders expect the pair to move in a 62.80 to 63.50 range during the day
** Asian markets rise after Wall Street boasts of its biggest two-day advance since late 2011
** Nifty trading up 0.9 percent in early trade
** Fund flows will remain crucial for intraday direction
** Fed's statement that it was in no rush to start hiking rates continues to aid global financial markets
** Asian currencies trading mixed versus dollar (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
