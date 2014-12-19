** USD/INR trading at 63.05/06 versus its Thursday's close of 63.11/12

** Traders expect the pair to move in a 62.80 to 63.50 range during the day

** Asian markets rise after Wall Street boasts of its biggest two-day advance since late 2011

** Nifty trading up 0.9 percent in early trade

** Fund flows will remain crucial for intraday direction

** Fed's statement that it was in no rush to start hiking rates continues to aid global financial markets

** Asian currencies trading mixed versus dollar (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)