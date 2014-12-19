** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges down 2 bps to 7.91 pct

** Gains in the rupee in early trade aid sentiment for debt

** Global crude oil prices slump yet again, after a short-covering rally in the previous session

** Further sharp gains unlikely on fears of a sharp drop in global crude creating a financial contagion in Asia

** 10-year yield seen in a 7.85 to 7.95 pct range