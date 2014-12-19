BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges down 2 bps to 7.91 pct
** Gains in the rupee in early trade aid sentiment for debt
** Global crude oil prices slump yet again, after a short-covering rally in the previous session
** Further sharp gains unlikely on fears of a sharp drop in global crude creating a financial contagion in Asia
** 10-year yield seen in a 7.85 to 7.95 pct range (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
