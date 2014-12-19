(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)

** Sesa Sterlite gains 3.2 pct, Hindalco Industries 2.7 pct, CESC 1 pct

** Coal ministry on Thursday released approach paper, seeking comments from public on rules for auctioning of coal mines (bit.ly/1z2jnqu)

** The govt has also constituted a panel, which will meets on Dec. 19, to discuss the draft rules (bit.ly/1AykzEp)

** India's top court scrapped all coal blocks allocated since 1993 after ruling the selective allocation process was arbitrary and illegal

** Rules put floor price for auctions at reasonable levels for companies, analysts say

** Sesa Sterlite may gain the most if it wins any block given it has large capacities without adequate fuel

** CESC may win back important blocks given proximity to the mine and weak competition, dealers say

** Other miners and coal users also see positive rub-off

** Coal India up 2.2 pct, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp 7.6 pct, JSW Energy 5.1 pct ($1 = 63.5150 Indian rupees) (Reuters Mesaaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)