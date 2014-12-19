(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)

** Bharti Airtel falls 1.2 pct while NSE index gains 0.9 pct

** Stock down 15.3 pct in Oct-Dec quarter so far vs 3.3 pct gain in NSE index

** Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio may offer 4G services at cheap prices which may trigger a tariff war for data - investors

** Reliance Industries expects to start offering 4G telecom services next year

** Bharti Airtel's foreign currency debt may also lead to mark to market losses amid emerging market currency volatility - traders

($1 = 63.5150 Indian rupees)