US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)
** Bharti Airtel falls 1.2 pct while NSE index gains 0.9 pct
** Stock down 15.3 pct in Oct-Dec quarter so far vs 3.3 pct gain in NSE index
** Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio may offer 4G services at cheap prices which may trigger a tariff war for data - investors
** Reliance Industries expects to start offering 4G telecom services next year
** Bharti Airtel's foreign currency debt may also lead to mark to market losses amid emerging market currency volatility - traders
($1 = 63.5150 Indian rupees) (Reuters Mesaaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss