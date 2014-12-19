(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)

** UBS upgrades Housing Development Finance Corp and Indiabulls Housing Finance

** The bank raised both to "buy" from "neutral" saying it expects their cost of funds to fall faster than lending rates due to easing inflation, liquidity

** Adds mortgage growth has "remained resilient" and adds it expects growth to remain "strong" at 19-20 percent over fiscal 2016-2017

** Separately, UBS maintains "buy" on LIC Housing Finance and reiterates it as top pick

** LIC Housing gains 1.5 pct, HDFC up 1.3 pct, Indiabulls Housing down 0.5 pct after gaining more than 1 pct in early session (Reuters Messaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)