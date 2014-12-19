US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
** UBS upgrades Housing Development Finance Corp and Indiabulls Housing Finance
** The bank raised both to "buy" from "neutral" saying it expects their cost of funds to fall faster than lending rates due to easing inflation, liquidity
** Adds mortgage growth has "remained resilient" and adds it expects growth to remain "strong" at 19-20 percent over fiscal 2016-2017
** Separately, UBS maintains "buy" on LIC Housing Finance and reiterates it as top pick
** LIC Housing gains 1.5 pct, HDFC up 1.3 pct, Indiabulls Housing down 0.5 pct after gaining more than 1 pct in early session (Reuters Messaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss