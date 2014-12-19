(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)

** BSE index up 1.3 pct, while the NSE index gains 1.2 pct

** NSE trading above 50-day moving average after breaking it on Monday

** Asian shares enjoyed their best day in 15 months on Wall Street rally, continued Fed cheer

** Unwinding of short positions continues for a second day amid global rally - Dealers

** Among blue-chips, Reliance Industries gains 2.4 pct and ICICI Bank up 1.4 pct

** IT stocks rise after global rival Accenture Plc raises revenue outlook

** Tata Consultancy Services gains 1.4 pct while Infosys is up 1.2 pct

($1 = 63.5150 Indian rupees)