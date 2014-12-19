US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
** BSE index up 1.3 pct, while the NSE index gains 1.2 pct
** NSE trading above 50-day moving average after breaking it on Monday
** Asian shares enjoyed their best day in 15 months on Wall Street rally, continued Fed cheer
** Unwinding of short positions continues for a second day amid global rally - Dealers
** Among blue-chips, Reliance Industries gains 2.4 pct and ICICI Bank up 1.4 pct
** IT stocks rise after global rival Accenture Plc raises revenue outlook
** Tata Consultancy Services gains 1.4 pct while Infosys is up 1.2 pct
($1 = 63.5150 Indian rupees)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss