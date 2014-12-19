BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 bp at 7.94 pct, after falling as much as 3 bps earlier
** Traders book profits after two successive days of gains
** Yields seen moving in narrow range before auction results
** India cbank may sell 2020 bonds at 8.08 pct: Reuters poll
** Cautious undertone to persist until year-end as Asia markets uncertain-traders
** 10-year yield seen in a 7.91 to 7.94 pct band (Reuters Messaging: neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
