** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 bp at 7.94 pct, after falling as much as 3 bps earlier

** Traders book profits after two successive days of gains

** Yields seen moving in narrow range before auction results

** India cbank may sell 2020 bonds at 8.08 pct: Reuters poll

** Cautious undertone to persist until year-end as Asia markets uncertain-traders

** 10-year yield seen in a 7.91 to 7.94 pct band