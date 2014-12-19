US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
** Reliance Industries gains 3.1 pct
** Heads towards its biggest daily gain since July 22
** Company's telecom unit Reliance Jio may start 4G services in next 3-6 months - Traders
** Reliance Industries expects to start offering 4G telecom services next year
** Reliance Jio's launch will happen in first half of 2015 because of rollout obligations of five years - Analysts
** Company made a return to telecoms in 2010 by acquiring the only company that had won nationwide 4G airwaves
** Telecom business would become operating profit accretive in 3-4 years, analysts add
** Bharti Airtel underperforms NSE in Oct-Dec on Reliance Jio worries
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss