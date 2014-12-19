(Starting on Mon, Dec. 22, our MARKET EYES for stocks will be renamed as BUZZ in line with global editorial changes)

** Reliance Industries gains 3.1 pct

** Heads towards its biggest daily gain since July 22

** Company's telecom unit Reliance Jio may start 4G services in next 3-6 months - Traders

** Reliance Industries expects to start offering 4G telecom services next year

** Reliance Jio's launch will happen in first half of 2015 because of rollout obligations of five years - Analysts

** Company made a return to telecoms in 2010 by acquiring the only company that had won nationwide 4G airwaves

** Telecom business would become operating profit accretive in 3-4 years, analysts add

** Bharti Airtel underperforms NSE in Oct-Dec on Reliance Jio worries

