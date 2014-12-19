BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 4 bps to 7.97 pct
** Traders say investors cutting positions ahead of the weekend
** Rupee's falls from session highs also hurts sentiment for debt
** 10-year yield seen in a 7.90 to 8.00 pct range next week (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M