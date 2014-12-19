** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 4 bps to 7.97 pct

** Traders say investors cutting positions ahead of the weekend

** Rupee's falls from session highs also hurts sentiment for debt

** 10-year yield seen in a 7.90 to 8.00 pct range next week (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)