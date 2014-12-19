Dec 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower ESure Group Plc

Issue Amount 125 million sterling

Maturity Date December 19, 2024

Coupon 6.75 pct

Payment Date December 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Listing UKLA

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1155568436

