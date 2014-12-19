BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
** USD/INR trading at 63.14/15 versus its Thursday's close of 63.11/12
** Traders say pair moving higher in thin volumes
** Some buying seen in the pair ahead of the weekend
** Gains in most other Asian currencies, however, to limit the rise in the pair
** Nifty trading up 0.8 percent, will also curb further sharper gains in the pair (Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
