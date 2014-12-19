US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
** Progress on key bills such as a nationwide sales tax scrutinised as Parliament's winter session ends on Tuesday
** Developments in Russia and foreign fund flows will be key
** Expiry of equity derivatives may add to volatility
** NSE index seen in 8,100-8,400 range near-term
** Rupee expected to hold in 62.50 to 63.50 range
** Bonds will continue to closely mirror moves in the rupee
** 10-year bond yield is expected to hold in a 7.90 to 8.00 percent range
** Key events/factors to watch
Tues: Indian parliament's winter session ends
Wed: RBI bi-weekly money supply data
Fri: India weekly FX reserves and bi-weekly bank credit data due at 1130 GMT (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss