** Progress on key bills such as a nationwide sales tax scrutinised as Parliament's winter session ends on Tuesday

** Developments in Russia and foreign fund flows will be key

** Expiry of equity derivatives may add to volatility

** NSE index seen in 8,100-8,400 range near-term

** Rupee expected to hold in 62.50 to 63.50 range

** Bonds will continue to closely mirror moves in the rupee

** 10-year bond yield is expected to hold in a 7.90 to 8.00 percent range

** Key events/factors to watch

Tues: Indian parliament's winter session ends

Wed: RBI bi-weekly money supply data

Fri: India weekly FX reserves and bi-weekly bank credit data due at 1130 GMT (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)