Bangalore, Dec 19 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 47500 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 31800 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 42000 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 38000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 44500 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 103000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 26500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 22000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 21000 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8000 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 25000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 6000 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 28800 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 17500 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 20000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 475 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 285 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 448 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 135 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 29800 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 18500 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 27000 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 8100 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 645 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 670 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 625 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 645 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 825 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 875 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1450 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 85000 2. Rapeseed Oil 74500 3. Sunflower Oil 57000 4. Kardi Oil 87500 5. Linseed Oil 75000 6. Sesame Oil 73000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 53700 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 87500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 64000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 48000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 56500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 41000 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 56500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 51500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 49500 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 56500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 74500 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 59700 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 59500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 63000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 79000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 560 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 605 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 37500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 950 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 970 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified