BANGALORE, Dec 19 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 32200 ICS-201(B22mm) 32700 ICS-102(B22mm) 26400 ICS-103(23mm) 28200 ICS-104(24mm) 31200 ICS-202(26mm) 31400 ICS-105(26mm) 28200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 29000 ICS-105(27mm) 31700 ICS-105CS(27mm) 28700 ICS-105MMA(27) 30500 ICS-105PHR(28) 32400 ICS-105(28mm) 32500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 32400 ICS-105(29mm) 33200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 33100 ICS-105(30mm) 33600 ICS-105(31mm) 34200 ICS-106(32mm) 35100 ICS-107(34mm) 44000