** USD/INR seen opening stronger versus its Friday's close of 63.2950/3050

** Euro off to shaky start in subdued market, dollar holds strong

** Asian shares, dollar stand tall in thin trade

** Traders expect the pair to open around 63.32 levels and move in a 63 to 63.50 range during the day

** The pair seen trading at 63.32/34 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade

** Asian currencies trading mixed versus dollar

** Nifty futures traded in Singapore up 0.4 pct

** India's Modi may order insurance, coal reforms if vote delayed - officials

** "Some pull back is expected at the start of the next year on new allocations to India at expense of Russia, Budget and GST," says Subramaniam Sharma, director at Greenback Forex (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)