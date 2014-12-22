(Repeats to widen distribution) ** Taiwan's weight in Asia Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio cut by 2 ppt to a marginal "underweight", CLSA says ** Says cut will be paid for by raising China's and India's weight by 1 ppt each ** Says investors in Taiwan will once again have to pay attention to local politics in 2015, and the implications for cross-Strait relations * Adds Sunflower movement earlier exposed the emergence of a younger generation who identify themselves as Taiwanese first over the undoubted benefits of greater cross-Strait links ** This follows the far-better-than-expected performance of the opposition DPP in the recent so-called "9 in 1" local elections. ** Taiwan election results threaten China rapprochement ** SPECIAL REPORT-How China's shadowy agency is working to absorb Taiwan ** CLSA says consensus is now assuming that the DPP will win the presidential election and control of the legislature in 2016 ** 12 month forward P/E valuations of MSCI Indexes India 17.1 Taiwan 13 China 9 Source: Datastream ** Next year earnings growth pct India 19.7 Taiwan 7 China 12.5 Source: StarMine (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)