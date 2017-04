** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up to 7.97 pct vs Friday's 7.96 pct close

** Yields up tracking higher global oil prices

** Most foreign investors away in holiday-shortened week -traders

** State loan auction for 154.5 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) on Tuesday to weigh on appetite - trader

** 10-year yield seen in 7.94-7.99 pct range ($1 = 63.2650 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)