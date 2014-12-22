** Shipping Corp of India down 0.4 pct, Varun shipping Company 0.8 pct and Great Eastern Shipping Co trading flat ** Baltic Dry Index falls 39.7 pct after posting losses for 21 consecutive days. ** Shows pessimistic outlook on the global trade and the domestic shipping companies, analysts say ** EV/EBITDA G E Shipping 5 Shipping Corp of India 12.2 Source: Eikon data ** 12 month forward P/E G E Shipping 8.7 Shipping Corp of India 42.7 Source: Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)