** Apollo Tyres Ltd falls 1.5 pct, Ceat Ltd 2.5 pct, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd 4.4 pct and MRF Ltd 0.6 pct ** Companies agree to procure rubber from the domestic market at 25 pct higher price to help the ailing rubber sector in Kerala, according to media reports (bit.ly/1AW6eS9) ** As the domestic rubber is costlier, the state government agrees to waive off half of value added tax, reports add ** This may increase the cost for the tyre companies and cap margins for the short term, analysts say ** YTD performance pct Apollo Tyres 104 Ceat 169.5 JK Tyre 321.2 MRF 94.7 NSE index 30.7 ** 12 month forward P/E valuations Apollo Tyres 9.6 Ceat 9.4 JK Tyre 7.9 MRF 13.6 MSCI India 17.1 Source: Eikon, Datastream (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)