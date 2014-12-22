** Agrochemicals company chemical company Sharda Cropchem gains 2.1 pct ** IDFC initiates coverage with "outperformer" rating and a price target of 358 rupees ** Says only company after UPL Ltd to secure registrations in Europe and the United States ** Adds Sharda has an asset light model with high operating margins as it sources agrochemicals from China ** Sharda stock up 8.9 pct YTD vs 30.7 pct surge in NSE index (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)