** USD/INR trading at 63.26/27 versus Friday's close of 63.2950/3050 ** Volumes thin in holiday-shortened Christmas week ** Pair seen in a 63.10 to 63.60 range during the day ** Gains in local shares hurting sentiment for the pair ** NSE index trading up 0.4 percent ** Month-end demand from importers however is expected to limit sharper losses (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)