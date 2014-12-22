** NSE index up 0.4 pct, BSE gains 0.36 pct; both indexes were up around 0.1 pct earlier ** Sparse buying by insurance companies supports markets, FIIs still missing - Dealers ** Foreign investors sold nearly $1 bln worth of shares over nine consecutive sessions - regulatory data ** Brewing financial crisis in Russia and a crude oil slump aids risk aversion ** FII still net buyers of Indian equities worth $16.5 bln in 2014 so far ** Defensives, lenders in demand (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)