** Mid-cap construction company NCC Ltd gains 3.9 pct ** Van Eck VIP Emerging Markets Fund bought 3.8 mln shares, or 0.68 pct stake, in NCC in a block deal on Friday- NSE ** The deal happened at an avg price of 82.90 rupees a share ** Van Eck VIP has 13.73 pct of its portfolio in India, highest after 20.22 pct in China - Thomson Reuters StreetSight * The U.S.-based fund also holds Tech Mahindra, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals among other stocks - StreetSight data shows ** Van Eck bought shares of Marksans Pharma in a block deal as well on Friday, stock up 0.6 pct (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)