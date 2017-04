** India's benchmark 10-yr bond yield steady at Friday's close of 7.96 pct ** Yields rose earlier tracking higher oil prices but marginal gains in the rupee aids ** 10-yr paper seen in a 7.90 to 8.00 pct range this week ** Barring any major movement in global crude prices or shares, bonds to remain rangebound, say traders (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)