BRIEF-Crcam Normandie Seine Q1 consolidated net income down at 19.4 million euros
* Q1 consolidated net banking income 90.7 million euros ($98.91 million) versus 94.8 million euros year ago
Dec 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Rhineland-Palatinate,Land of (LRP)
Issue Amount 90 million euro
Maturity Date March 25, 2024
Coupon 1.750 pct
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 690 million euro when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000RLP0579
* Net income rose from 1.0 million euros in 2015 to 6.2 million euros ($6.76 million) in 2016. Revenues rose from 20.7 million euros in 2015 to 40.0 million euros in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)