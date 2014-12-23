** Nomura initiates coverage on CESC Ltd with
"buy" rating and target of 755 rupees
** Says companies earnings to grow at 32 pct CAGR in FY14-17
** Adds company's RoE to rise from 11.2 pct to 17.2 over the
same period
** The investment bank says improved earnings visibility of
Chandrapur project is key
** Stock has 16 buys, 2 hold and 3 sell ratings - Reuters
data
** CESC trades at 1.37x of 1-yr forward book value vs 1.51x
of rivals - Reuters data
** Its September-qtr profit rose by about 12 pct to 1.92 bln
rupees ($30.37 mln)
** Also, company had raised $80 mln from share sale to
institutions in Oct
($1 = 63.2150 Indian rupees)
