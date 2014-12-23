** Nomura initiates coverage on CESC Ltd with "buy" rating and target of 755 rupees ** Says companies earnings to grow at 32 pct CAGR in FY14-17 ** Adds company's RoE to rise from 11.2 pct to 17.2 over the same period ** The investment bank says improved earnings visibility of Chandrapur project is key ** Stock has 16 buys, 2 hold and 3 sell ratings - Reuters data ** CESC trades at 1.37x of 1-yr forward book value vs 1.51x of rivals - Reuters data ** Its September-qtr profit rose by about 12 pct to 1.92 bln rupees ($30.37 mln) ** Also, company had raised $80 mln from share sale to institutions in Oct ($1 = 63.2150 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)