** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening lower versus Monday's 7.96 pct close

** Trading expected to be rangebound until year-end - traders

** Oil slides as Saudi oil minister tells market to forget OPEC cuts

** U.S. intermediate-debt underperformed long-dated bonds on Monday as investors prepared for new five-year and seven-year note supply

** 10-year yield seen in a 7.92 to 7.98 pct range