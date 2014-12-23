MEDIA-Wipro gives pink slips to 350-400 employees across India - Money control
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening lower versus Monday's 7.96 pct close
** Trading expected to be rangebound until year-end - traders
** Oil slides as Saudi oil minister tells market to forget OPEC cuts
** U.S. intermediate-debt underperformed long-dated bonds on Monday as investors prepared for new five-year and seven-year note supply
** 10-year yield seen in a 7.92 to 7.98 pct range (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
