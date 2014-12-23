** USD/INR seen opening lower versus its Monday's close of 63.24/25

** Rouble at 10-day high as exporters follow Putin's call to buy

** Dollar stands tall in thin year-end trade

** Most Asian currencies fall versus dollar

** A holiday lull settled over Asian markets on Tuesday after Wall Street closed at historic highs

** Traders expect the pair to open around 63.19 levels and move in a 63 to 63.35 range during the day

** The pair seen trading at 63.25/27 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade

** Nifty futures traded in Singapore up 0.2 pct

