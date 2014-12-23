** Promoter Avantha Holdings bought 0.68 pct stake in
Crompton Greaves in a block deal on Monday - NSE
** Crompton trades at 20.3x of 1-yr forward earnings vs
29.1x of rivals- Reuters data
** Company on Monday raised its FII investment limit to 100
pct of paid-up capital
** Intellect Design Arena shares may gain after
promoter raises stake by 1.87 pct in multiple block deals - NSE
** Intellect is a spin-off from Polaris and houses group's
BFSI product business
($1 = 63.2150 Indian rupees)
