** Promoter Avantha Holdings bought 0.68 pct stake in Crompton Greaves in a block deal on Monday - NSE ** Crompton trades at 20.3x of 1-yr forward earnings vs 29.1x of rivals- Reuters data ** Company on Monday raised its FII investment limit to 100 pct of paid-up capital ** Intellect Design Arena shares may gain after promoter raises stake by 1.87 pct in multiple block deals - NSE ** Intellect is a spin-off from Polaris and houses group's BFSI product business ($1 = 63.2150 Indian rupees)