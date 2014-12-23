MEDIA-Wipro gives pink slips to 350-400 employees across India - Money control
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
** USD/INR trading slightly higher at 63.2675/2750 vs close of 63.24/25
** Pair tracks dollar gains against most Asian FX, major global currencies
** Holiday-thinned trade to keep pair range-bound
** Month-end dollar demand from oil companies may aid pair
** Pair seen in a 63.20 to 63.35 range during the day (Reuters Messaging: neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Apr 20 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17315.00 NSE 52916.30 ============= TOTAL 70231.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M