** HCL Technologies falls 1.1 pct ** Company says Q2 $ revenues to have adverse impact of about 210 basis pts on dollar strength ** Adds Treasury income may be lower by 5 pct QoQ ** Company guides effective tax rate in 21-22 pct range ** Earlier, rival Tata Consultancy Services said seasonal trends will impact quarterly revenues ** HCL's comments weigh on other IT stocks as well. TCS loses 0.5 pct, Infosys trading flat, Wipro down 0.4 pct ($1 = 63.2150 Indian rupees)