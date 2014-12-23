** HCL Technologies falls 1.1 pct
** Company says Q2 $ revenues to have adverse impact of
about 210 basis pts on dollar strength
** Adds Treasury income may be lower by 5 pct QoQ
** Company guides effective tax rate in 21-22 pct range
** Earlier, rival Tata Consultancy Services said
seasonal trends will impact quarterly revenues
** HCL's comments weigh on other IT stocks as well. TCS
loses 0.5 pct, Infosys trading flat, Wipro
down 0.4 pct
($1 = 63.2150 Indian rupees)
