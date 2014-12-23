** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 bps at 7.93 pct

** Global oil prices near $60/bbl, seen easing after Saudi oil minister said won't cut output

** Strong demand from foreign investors at auction of unutilised bond investment limits Monday aids-trader

** NewsRise Financial reports India attracted 56.53 bln rupees ($893.61 million) in bids for 26.74 bln rupees of limits on offer. The cut-off was 74 bps.

** Yields likely range-bound in holiday-thinned trade, seen in 7.92-7.96 band

