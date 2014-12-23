MEDIA-Wipro gives pink slips to 350-400 employees across India - Money control
** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 bps at 7.93 pct
** Global oil prices near $60/bbl, seen easing after Saudi oil minister said won't cut output
** Strong demand from foreign investors at auction of unutilised bond investment limits Monday aids-trader
** NewsRise Financial reports India attracted 56.53 bln rupees ($893.61 million) in bids for 26.74 bln rupees of limits on offer. The cut-off was 74 bps.
** Yields likely range-bound in holiday-thinned trade, seen in 7.92-7.96 band
($1 = 63.2600 Indian rupees)
