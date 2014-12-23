** Max India gains 1.5 pct, Bajaj Finserv up 0.4 pct, Aditya Birla Nuvo rises 0.3 pct ** Relative valuations after HDFC Life deal and optimism over insurance sector reforms help ** Stake sale in HDFC Life happened at a premium to rivals' valuations - dealers ** HDFC said on Monday it will sell up to 0.95 pct stake in HDFC Standard Life Insurance to Azim Premji Trust ** Valuations on 1-yr forward earnings Max India 33.49 Bajaj Finserv 11.5 Aditya Birla Nuvo 14.5 Source: Thomson Reuters data ** Prime Minister Narendra Modi may push through insurance, coal sector reforms via executive order (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)