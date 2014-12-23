** Max India gains 1.5 pct, Bajaj Finserv
up 0.4 pct, Aditya Birla Nuvo rises 0.3 pct
** Relative valuations after HDFC Life deal and optimism
over insurance sector reforms help
** Stake sale in HDFC Life happened at a premium to rivals'
valuations - dealers
** HDFC said on Monday it will sell up to 0.95 pct stake in
HDFC Standard Life Insurance to Azim Premji Trust
** Valuations on 1-yr forward earnings
Max India 33.49
Bajaj Finserv 11.5
Aditya Birla Nuvo 14.5
** Prime Minister Narendra Modi may push through insurance,
coal sector reforms via executive order
