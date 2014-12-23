** Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gains 2.1 pct, adding to Monday's 2.5 pct rise ** Speculation over licencing deal with Sanofi driving stock higher - dealers ** Company's drug GBR 500 to treat autoimmune disorders already licensed to Sanofi and in mid-stage trials - company filing ** Start of late-stage trials of GBR 500 would trigger milestone payments for company - analysts ** Glenmark told Reuters in July it was seeking foreign partners on two biologic drugs ** A company spokesman was not immediately reachable for comment (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)