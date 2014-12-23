** Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gains 2.1 pct, adding
to Monday's 2.5 pct rise
** Speculation over licencing deal with Sanofi driving
stock higher - dealers
** Company's drug GBR 500 to treat autoimmune disorders
already licensed to Sanofi and in mid-stage trials - company
filing
** Start of late-stage trials of GBR 500 would trigger
milestone payments for company - analysts
** Glenmark told Reuters in July it was seeking foreign
partners on two biologic drugs
** A company spokesman was not immediately reachable for
comment
(Reuters Messaging:
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)