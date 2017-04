** Indian shares extend gains; head towards highest close since Dec. 8 ** NSE index gains 0.4 pct, while BSE index is up 0.37 pct ** Early poll results indicate Modi-led BJP gaining in elections in Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir - TV Channels ** BJP wins will make Modi led government stronger in upper house of parliament and lead to smoother roll out of reforms, traders say (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)