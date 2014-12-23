MEDIA-Wipro gives pink slips to 350-400 employees across India - Money control
** FMG EM is looking to book some profits in Indian shares to fund its exposure in Russia, Arild Johansen, fund manager at FMG EM funds says
** Modi is an "incredible man" to lead India and the next three years look promising but a lot has been priced in and Russia looks really attractive, he adds
** Russian shares are way oversold and some of them are available at 1998 levels, he says
** Rouble fell to an all-time low of 78, while the RTS Index marked its lowest since March 2009 on Dec. 16
RTS Index
P/E 5.95x
P/B 0.6x
Div Yield 5.3 pct
Source: Eikon
** 1-yr forward P/E valuations
MSCI India 17x
MSCI Russia 3.5x
Source: Datastream
** YTD performance pct
BSE index +30.6
RTS index -43.8
** Says Russians are used to tough times and rouble should come around 30 as the country runs twin surpluses and holds third highest reserves in the world
** FMG likes domestic oriented Russian stocks from agriculture, banking grocery store and select oil companies
** Says economic sanctions actually help domestic companies and recession would not be a repeat of 2008
** Likes Magnit, Sberbank, Lukoil and Gazprom
** Arild adds while capital controls are being discussed he would be shocked if they actually come (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
