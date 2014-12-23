** Rollovers in Tata Steel at 43.7 pct vs 3-mth
avg of 40 pct - Reuters Calculations
** Above average rolls suggest shorts have been rolled over
to the next series, says Prachi Save, an analyst with Dolat
Capital Market Pvt Ltd
** Tata Steel shares have so far declined 12.6 pct in the
December derivative series vs the NSE index's fall of
1.7 pct
** Tata Steel futures <0#TISC:NS> held nearly 29 million
share in outstanding positions as of Monday's close - NSE data
