** Allahabad Bank gains 1.9 pct; board approves
capital raising through preferential/QIP issue
** Jet Airways up 2.4 pct; concludes a five-year
syndicated loan facility of $150 mln
** Lloyd Electric and Engineering board approves
fund-raising of up to 2.5 billion rupees
** Can Fin Homes gains 3 pct; news agency PTI's
report carried by Livemint says regulator approves its rights
issue of 3 bln rupees ($47.3 million)
(bit.ly/1zrIR5K)
($1 = 63.3800 Indian rupees)
