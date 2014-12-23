** Allahabad Bank gains 1.9 pct; board approves capital raising through preferential/QIP issue ** Jet Airways up 2.4 pct; concludes a five-year syndicated loan facility of $150 mln ** Lloyd Electric and Engineering board approves fund-raising of up to 2.5 billion rupees ** Can Fin Homes gains 3 pct; news agency PTI's report carried by Livemint says regulator approves its rights issue of 3 bln rupees ($47.3 million) (bit.ly/1zrIR5K) ($1 = 63.3800 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)