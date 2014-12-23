MEDIA-Wipro gives pink slips to 350-400 employees across India - Money control
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
** USD/INR trading higher at 63.4175/4250 vs Monday's close of 63.24/25
** Month-end dollar demand from oil companies fuels gains
** Dollar rises on expectations of a rate hike by U.S. Fed sometime next year
** Pair seen in 63.25 to 63.45 range during the day (Reuters Messaging: neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
