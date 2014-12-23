** USD/INR trading higher at 63.4175/4250 vs Monday's close of 63.24/25

** Month-end dollar demand from oil companies fuels gains

** Dollar rises on expectations of a rate hike by U.S. Fed sometime next year

** Pair seen in 63.25 to 63.45 range during the day (Reuters Messaging: neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)