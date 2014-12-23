** NSE index falls 0.6 pct and BSE index
down 0.5 pct, giving up gains of nearly 0.5 pct earlier
** Poll trends so far do not indicate Modi-led BJP will have
majority in Jharkhand or in Jammu and Kashmir (bit.ly/1t5czvS)
** Markets have discounted clean sweep by BJP in both states
- traders
** NSE index also faces technical resistance at 20-day
moving average
** Separately, local news channels quote India's minister of
state for finance as saying GAAR will be applicable in FY
2015-16
** General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR), introduced in 2012,
was aimed at companies routing money through tax havens such as
Mauritius
($1 = 63.3800 Indian rupees)
