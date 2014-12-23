** NSE index falls 0.6 pct and BSE index down 0.5 pct, giving up gains of nearly 0.5 pct earlier ** Poll trends so far do not indicate Modi-led BJP will have majority in Jharkhand or in Jammu and Kashmir (bit.ly/1t5czvS) ** Markets have discounted clean sweep by BJP in both states - traders ** NSE index also faces technical resistance at 20-day moving average ** Separately, local news channels quote India's minister of state for finance as saying GAAR will be applicable in FY 2015-16 ** General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR), introduced in 2012, was aimed at companies routing money through tax havens such as Mauritius ($1 = 63.3800 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)