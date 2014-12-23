** India's benchmark 10-yr bond yield down 3 bps at 7.93 pct ** Fall in global crude oil prices continues to aid sentiment for debt ** Oil prices slide back close to opening levels around $60.20 per barrel ** Weakness in rupee however seen limiting further fall in bond yields ** 10-yr paper seen in 7.90 to 8.00 pct range this week (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)