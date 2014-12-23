MEDIA-Wipro gives pink slips to 350-400 employees across India - Money control
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
** India's benchmark 10-yr bond yield down 3 bps at 7.93 pct ** Fall in global crude oil prices continues to aid sentiment for debt ** Oil prices slide back close to opening levels around $60.20 per barrel ** Weakness in rupee however seen limiting further fall in bond yields ** 10-yr paper seen in 7.90 to 8.00 pct range this week (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Apr 20 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17315.00 NSE 52916.30 ============= TOTAL 70231.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M