Bangalore, Dec 23 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 48000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 32500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 42200 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 38000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 44500 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 103000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 26000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 22200 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 20650 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8350 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 24500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 6350 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 28800 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 17000 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 20200 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 470 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 290 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 435 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 135 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 29800 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 18200 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 26000 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 8100 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 652 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 680 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 640 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 660 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 855 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 875 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1450 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 87000 2. Rapeseed Oil 75000 3. Sunflower Oil 58500 4. Kardi Oil 87500 5. Linseed Oil 75000 6. Sesame Oil 75000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 54500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 88000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 64000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 48000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 58000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 42100 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 59000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 53000 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 51000 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 57500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 75000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 61000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 61000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 64000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 79500 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 570 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 615 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 36500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 960 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 980 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified