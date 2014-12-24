** Dividend stripping redemption of about 5 to 7 bln rupees ($79-$110 mln) in an Indian arbitrage fund may weigh on the market, multiple traders say ** May lead to heavy selling pressure in the second half of Wednesday's session, traders add ** Under dividend stripping an investor exits from the fund immediately after the dividend is paid ** The NAV of a fund falls after declaring dividend ** So one can sell it and claim a capital loss and thereby save tax ** Indian shares snapped a three-day winning streak on Tuesday, tracking falls in Chinese stocks ($1 = 63.4300 rupee) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)