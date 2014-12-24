BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening slightly lower versus Tuesday's 7.92 pct close
** Some value buying can be seen amid thin volumes until year-end - traders
** Brent drops towards $61 as dollar firms on strong U.S. data
** U.S. Treasury yields increased on Tuesday after the government saw lukewarm demand for sale of new five-year notes
** 10-year yield seen in a 7.89 to 7.94 pct range (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
