** India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening slightly lower versus Tuesday's 7.92 pct close

** Some value buying can be seen amid thin volumes until year-end - traders

** Brent drops towards $61 as dollar firms on strong U.S. data

** U.S. Treasury yields increased on Tuesday after the government saw lukewarm demand for sale of new five-year notes

** 10-year yield seen in a 7.89 to 7.94 pct range