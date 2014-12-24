BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
** USD/INR seen opening higher versus its Tuesday's close of 63.28/29
** Dollar index at 90.07, trading above key 90 level for the first time since March 2006
** Dollar bulls get early Christmas present after strong US GDP
** Asian currencies trading mixed versus dollar
** Traders expect the pair to open around 63.45 levels and move in a 63.20 to 63.60 range during the day
** The pair seen trading at 63.46/48 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade
** Nifty futures traded in Singapore up 0.04 pct
** RBI intervention expected at 63.50/55 levels - Traders (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
