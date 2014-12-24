** USD/INR seen opening higher versus its Tuesday's close of 63.28/29

** Dollar index at 90.07, trading above key 90 level for the first time since March 2006

** Dollar bulls get early Christmas present after strong US GDP

** Asian currencies trading mixed versus dollar

** Traders expect the pair to open around 63.45 levels and move in a 63.20 to 63.60 range during the day

** The pair seen trading at 63.46/48 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade

** Nifty futures traded in Singapore up 0.04 pct

** RBI intervention expected at 63.50/55 levels - Traders