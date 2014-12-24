** UltraTech Cement Ltd could gain after acquiring two cement plants of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, analysts say ** Acquisition includes Clinker capacity 5.2 mtpa Grinding capacity 4.9 mtpa Captive Power 180 MW Source: Company filing ** Deal's valuation comes at EV/tonne of $124 close to replacement cost - analysts ** Acquisition positive for UltraTech due to reasonable valuations and as it makes company a pan India cement player, traders say ** UltraTech Cement agreed to buy two cement plants from Jaiprakash Associates for 54 bln rupees ($852 mln), the companies said on Tuesday. ($1 = 63.3800 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)