** India's NTPC Ltd has proposed to issue non-convertible, fully paid up bonus debenture of 12.5 rupees face value for every equity share ** Tradable debentures will provide government funding of nearly 77.29 billion rupees ($1.22 bln) - Reuters calculations ** Government of India holds 75 pct in NTPC - BSE data ** The debenture issue will also lead to higher RoE as money would reduce free reserves and increase debt ** Company's RoE on common equity was 13.2 pct in FY14 - Eikon data ** NTPC trades at 11.84x of 1-yr forward earnings versus rivals average of 12.74 times - Eikon data ** Debenture's redemption schedule 2.5 rupees - end of 8th year 5 rupees - end of 9th year 5 rupees - end of 10th year Source: Company filing ($1 = 63.4500 Indian rupee)